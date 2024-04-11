Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – April 11, 2024
Bonneville 0
Hillcrest 10
Idaho Falls 8
Shelley 9
Blackfoot 10
Skyline 5
Sugar-Salem 0
Teton 15
GLENNS FERRY TOURNAMENT
Wilder 21
Challis 15
