Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday girls H.S. softball scores- April 13, 2024

Softball with bats
MGN Online
Softball with bats
By
New
Published 5:44 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls  4
Pocatello  6

GAME 2:
Idaho Falls  2
Pocatello  12

GAME 1:
Blackfoot  6
Jerome  5

GAME 2:
Blackfoot  15
Jerome 14

GAME 1:
New Plymouth 6
Snake River  7

GAME 2:
New Plymouth  0
Snake River  4

Kimberly  8
Marsh Valley  9

GLENNS FERRY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Bear Lake  7
Glenns Ferry 3

Cole Valley Christian   16
Bear Lake  0

Soda Springs  16
Wilder  1

Soda Springs  14
Grangeville  9

Orofino   0
Malad  13

Wendell  3
Malad  13

West Side  1
Cole Valley  Christian  23

West Side 2
Nampa Christian  17



Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content