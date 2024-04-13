Saturday girls H.S. softball scores- April 13, 2024
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Idaho Falls 4
Pocatello 6
GAME 2:
Idaho Falls 2
Pocatello 12
GAME 1:
Blackfoot 6
Jerome 5
GAME 2:
Blackfoot 15
Jerome 14
GAME 1:
New Plymouth 6
Snake River 7
GAME 2:
New Plymouth 0
Snake River 4
Kimberly 8
Marsh Valley 9
GLENNS FERRY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Bear Lake 7
Glenns Ferry 3
Cole Valley Christian 16
Bear Lake 0
Soda Springs 16
Wilder 1
Soda Springs 14
Grangeville 9
Orofino 0
Malad 13
Wendell 3
Malad 13
West Side 1
Cole Valley Christian 23
West Side 2
Nampa Christian 17