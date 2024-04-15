Monday high school scores – April 15, 2024
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Malad 15
Marsh Valley 0
Salmon 12
West Jefferson 1
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Malad 10
Marsh Valley 3
Salmon 4
West Jefferson 14
