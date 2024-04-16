Tuesday high school scores – April 16, 2024
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello 7
Madison 30
Thunder Ridge 1
Bonneville 13
Shelley 0
Century 5
South Fremont 5
Teton 8
Firth 10
Salmon 3
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Rigby 10
Madison 8
GAME 2:
Rigby 9
Madison 14
GAME 1:
Pocatello 16
Century 1
GAME 2:
Pocatello 15
Century 1
Skyline 9
Idaho Falls 4
Bonneville 13
Shelley 3
GAME 1:
Highland 4
Thunder Ridge 10
GAME 2:
Highland 3
Thunder Ridge 13
Hillcrest 9
Blackfoot 12
South Fremont 15
Teton 5
Snake River 17
Soda Springs 13