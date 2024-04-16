Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday high school scores – April 16, 2024

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 7:58 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Pocatello  7
Madison  30

Thunder Ridge  1
Bonneville  13

Shelley  0
Century  5

South Fremont    5
Teton  8

Firth  10
Salmon  3

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Rigby  10
Madison  8

GAME 2:
Rigby  9
Madison 14

GAME 1:
Pocatello  16
Century  1

GAME 2:
Pocatello  15
Century  1

Skyline  9
Idaho Falls  4

Bonneville  13
Shelley  3

GAME 1:
Highland  4
Thunder Ridge  10

GAME 2:
Highland  3
Thunder Ridge 13

Hillcrest  9
Blackfoot  12

South Fremont  15
Teton  5

Snake River  17
Soda Springs  13


Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content