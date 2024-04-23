Tuesday high school baseball scores – April 23, 2024
GAME 1:
Rigby 0
Highland 3
GAME 2:
Rigby 5
Highland 6
Thunder Ridge 13
Madison 14
South Fremont 2
Sugar-Salem 10
Firth 14
North Fremont 4
West Jefferson 1
Salmon 14
