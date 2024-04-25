Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – April 25, 2024
GAME 1:
Highland 17
Rigby 1
GAME 2:
Highland 2
Rigby 18
Century 0
Pocatello 10
Marsh Valley 15
Bear Lake 0
South Fremont 7
Sugar-Salem 9
Snake River 2
Teton 12
