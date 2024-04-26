Friday boys H.S. baseball scores – April 26, 2024
GAME 1:
Bonneville 13
Hillcrest 5
GAME 2:
Bonneville 2
Hillcrest 3
Sugar-Salem 12
South Fremont 1
American Falls 3
Marsh Valley 14
Bear Lake 10
Soda Springs 11
Firth 14
West Jefferson 12
