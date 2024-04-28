IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 50th annual Tiger/Grizz Invitational was held this weekend at Ravsten Stadium.

The event was started back in 1973 and to celebrate 50 years, the founder of the meet Terry Jensen was honored on Saturday during the meet.

The athletes of the meet were awarded to two local standouts.

On the girls side, Skyline's Nelah Roberts continues to smash the record books.

Roberts set a new record for the 1600m with a time of 4 minutes and 51 seconds, and in the 3200m with a time of 10 minutes and 28 seconds.

On the boys side, Madison's Drew Davidson made history as well.

Davidson broke the meet record in the pole vault and is officially number one in the state of Idaho going up a distance of 4.67m.

Both Skyline Head Coach Chase Meyer and Idaho Falls Head Coach Kelsey Christensen say it is special for two rival high schools to come together and host this event.

"This meet is one of the best in Idaho," Meyer said. "We have had a lot of really great coaches who came before us and started this tradition 50 years ago. And so for us to be able to kind of carry that tradition on. It is really an honor and it's really exciting to see 41 teams out here, about 1,000 kids getting a chance at some of the best competition in the state. It really is a fun weekend."

"I think the caliber of athletes that we get to see is something that is incredible," Christensen said. "I think the level of competition really helps kids get excited for districts and state coming up. I think that we get to see teams from all over that we don't get to see throughout the year, and so it just makes it really exciting."

