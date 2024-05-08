Wednesday boys H.S. district tournament scores – May 8, 2024
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Pocatello 3
Century 2
GAME 2:
Pocatello 8
Century 0
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Bear Lake 3
Soda Springs 7
Malad 0
Bear Lake 3
