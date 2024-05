POCATELLO, Idaho - It was a thrilling day of horse racing at the Pocatello Downs on Saturday.

There were some down to the wire finishes, including photo finishes between Weston and Forest Echo and JV Kat Dancer and RM Cartel Dash.

This is the final weekend of horse races until July. They are back at the Bannock County Event Center on Sunday with gates opening at noon and racing beginning at 1 p.m.