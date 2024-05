POCATELLO, Idaho - It was a tight affair on Saturday at the ICCU Practice Field at Idaho State University between matchup Rapids SC from Twin Falls and the SEI Corvids from Pocatello.

After a scoreless first half, Kanza Ali scored the only goal of the game in the second half to give Rapids SC the victory.

Next up for the Corvids is a matchup with the Utah Rangers FC II on June 1 back on the ICCU Practice Field.