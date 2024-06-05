Skip to Content
Sports

Boise State to play Notre Dame in 2025

By
June 4, 2024 11:51 PM
Published 12:00 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise State and Notre Dame have jointly announced that the two teams have agreed to play each other in 2025 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The matchup between the Broncos and the Fighting Irish will be the first between the two programs, and will be the Broncos first game in the state of Indiana.

The two teams are scheduled to play on October 4, 2025.

Boise State and Notre Dame are two of the most successful FBS programs in the country, with both ranking in the top 10 nationally in all-time winning percentage.

The Broncos rank sixth with a winning percentage of .725 and the Fighting Irish rank fourth with a winning percentage of .730.

Tuesday's announcement follows last week’s news that Boise State will host Appalachian State at Albertsons Stadium on September 27, 2025.

The Broncos will open the 2025 season at USF on August 30, followed by a home game against Big Sky member Eastern Washington on September 6.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content