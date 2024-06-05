Boise State to play Notre Dame in 2025

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise State and Notre Dame have jointly announced that the two teams have agreed to play each other in 2025 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The matchup between the Broncos and the Fighting Irish will be the first between the two programs, and will be the Broncos first game in the state of Indiana.

The two teams are scheduled to play on October 4, 2025.

Boise State and Notre Dame are two of the most successful FBS programs in the country, with both ranking in the top 10 nationally in all-time winning percentage.

The Broncos rank sixth with a winning percentage of .725 and the Fighting Irish rank fourth with a winning percentage of .730.

Tuesday's announcement follows last week’s news that Boise State will host Appalachian State at Albertsons Stadium on September 27, 2025.

The Broncos will open the 2025 season at USF on August 30, followed by a home game against Big Sky member Eastern Washington on September 6.