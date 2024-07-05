Friday American Legion baseball scores – July 5, 2024
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 6
Reno Athletics 2
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 5
Twin Falls Cowboys AA 6
Idaho Falls Bandits 5
Reno Knights 4
