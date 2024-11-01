Skip to Content
Friday high school football playoffs – November 1

high school football
high school football
today at 11:13 PM
(11) Highland   6
(3) Middleton   3

(2) Madison  42
(6) Capital  7

5A
(16) Nampa 14
(1) Skyline  42

(13) Pocatello  3
(4) Bishop Kelly  48

(15) Sandpoint 0 
(2) Hillcrest  35

(10) Blackfoot  30
(7) Preston   24

(14) Shelley  14
(3) Lakeland  42

(11) Bonneville 6
(6) Vallivue  28

4A
(12) Teton  13
(5) Fruitland  47

(10) Marsh Valley  15
(7) Buhl  38

(11) American Falls 24
(6) Moscow 16

3A
(7) Malad 0
(2) West Side 43

(6) Marsing  15
(3) Ririe  28

(5) West Jefferson 14
(4) North Fremont 20

2A
(5) Grace  48
(4) Prairie 38

1A
(11) Challis  6
(6) Dietrich 54

(10) North Gem  20
(7) Tri-Valley  42

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody   63
Torrington  6   

Star Valley   52
Lander Valley  0

Cokeville    28
Newcastle  20

