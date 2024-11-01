Friday high school football playoffs – November 1
(KIFI)
(11) Highland 6
(3) Middleton 3
(2) Madison 42
(6) Capital 7
5A
(16) Nampa 14
(1) Skyline 42
(13) Pocatello 3
(4) Bishop Kelly 48
(15) Sandpoint 0
(2) Hillcrest 35
(10) Blackfoot 30
(7) Preston 24
(14) Shelley 14
(3) Lakeland 42
(11) Bonneville 6
(6) Vallivue 28
4A
(12) Teton 13
(5) Fruitland 47
(10) Marsh Valley 15
(7) Buhl 38
(11) American Falls 24
(6) Moscow 16
3A
(7) Malad 0
(2) West Side 43
(6) Marsing 15
(3) Ririe 28
(5) West Jefferson 14
(4) North Fremont 20
2A
(5) Grace 48
(4) Prairie 38
1A
(11) Challis 6
(6) Dietrich 54
(10) North Gem 20
(7) Tri-Valley 42
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody 63
Torrington 6
Star Valley 52
Lander Valley 0
Cokeville 28
Newcastle 20