Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the week – Titan larsen – January 15, 2025

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Sometimes in sports, everything just clicks. Titan Larsen, our Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week, knows that feeling.

On January 9, 2025, in a game against Idaho Falls High School, Larsen lit up the scoreboard, dropping 16 points in the first 4 minutes and 36 seconds of the game.

"My scoring was going really well," said the senior. "I think it was my first four, three threes, so that really helped in getting that sixteen in the first four or five minutes."

The Hillcrest two-sport athlete's contributions at the beginning of the game led to a 32-point win over the Idaho Falls Tigers. While setting the tone for his teammates is always a good way to lead, he sees himself as more than just a 'lead by example' type.

"I feel like I'm a vocal leader on the court," said Larsen. "Most of [my teammates], this is their first year playing varsity. So they don't really know like how games go. And I'm there to teach them and lead them through our season so far."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student Athlete of the Week, Titan Larsen.