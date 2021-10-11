Australia’s NBL season tip off delayed until December

AP National Sports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s National Basketball League season has been pushed back by two weeks and is set to open Dec. 3 with a debut home game for expansion team the Tasmania Jack Jumpers against Adelaide 36ers. The NBL says the season start was rescheduled with the intention of having fans in the stadiums as Australia moves toward easing restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger says “the new start date gives us a greater level of comfort and flexibility as we navigate through the current environment and prioritise having our growing number of fans courtside around the country and in New Zealand.”