AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract

MIAMI (AP) — Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said the person, who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The Marlins will become Garcia’s fifth team. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs — both career-bests — for Milwaukee in 2021.