SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 17 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Southeast Missouri 75-68. Xavier Bishop added 14 points for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu chipped in 13, Tyler Patterson scored 12 and Abdul Mohamed had 10. Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with a career-high 21 points.