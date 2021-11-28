Maddison ruins Ranieri’s return as Leicester beats Watford

LEICESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison has inspired Leicester to a 4-2 win over Watford in the Premier League to ruin Claudio Ranieri’s return. The England international grabbed a goal and provided two assists for Jamie Vardy as the Foxes closed the gap to the top six amid blizzard conditions. Ademola Lookman’s strike also helped Leicester claim just a third win in 10 league games. Ranieri was axed by Leicester in 2017, nine months after winning the title in a season that is unlikely to be repeated. The Watford manager received a standing ovation from Leicester fans.