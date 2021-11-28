Ndicka heads Frankurt to win over Union Berlin in added time

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Evan Ndicka has headed the winning goal in added time to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 win over Union Berlin after he earlier gave away a penalty to let Union back into the game in the Bundesliga. The French center back joined a last desperate attack as Frankfurt pushed for a winning goal in the 95th minute and leapt highest in a crowd to meet Filip Kostic’s cross from deep and head it past goalkeeper Andreas Luthe. It secured 12th-place Frankfurt’s first home league win of a so-far disappointing season. Leipzig plays Bayer Leverkusen later.