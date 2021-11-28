No. 21 Seton Hall pulls away to beat Bethune-Cookman 84-70

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 21 Seton Hall pulled away in the second half for an 84-70 win over Bethune-Cookman. Bethune-Cookman had a one-point lead at halftime, but Rhoden’s jumper a minute into the second half started a 9-0 run and Seton Hall didn’t trail again. The Pirates stretched their advantage to as much as 23 points. Joe French scored 30 points for Bethune-Cookman, and Marcus Garrett scored 11.