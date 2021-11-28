Smith & Smith each score 11 as No. 10 Louisville beats CSU

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Ahlana Smith and Kianna Smith led hot-shooting No. 10 Louisville with 11 points apiece as the Cardinals won their fifth straight by beating Colorado State 71-56. The Cardinals shot 52.8% from the floor in a contest where they never trailed. Emily Engstler drained a 3-pointer 1:37 into the game and the Cardinals steadily pulled away, leading by as many as 21 points. Engstler finished with 10 points and eight boards. The Cardinals out-rebounded the Rams by a 39-22 margin. Colorado State was led by Sydney Mech and Karly Murphy, who scored 12 points apiece.