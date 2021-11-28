Titans lose 36-13 to Patriots, fumble away AFC’s No. 1 seed

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

A lot of things went wrong for the Tennessee Titans in their 36-13 loss to the Patriots and so many of them were self-inflicted. Two kicks clanged off the same upright. A missed tackle turned a short pass into a 41-yard touchdown. There were three fumbles in New England territory and an interception in the end zone. The Titans seemed like the dominant team in the AFC and cruising for the No. 1 playoff seed before losing to the one-win Houston Texans last week. Now they have lost two in a row.