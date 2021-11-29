Blackhawks send F Philipp Kurashev to minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have demoted Philipp Kurashev, assigning the struggling forward to Rockford of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old Kurashev has no goals and five assists in 19 games. He had eight goals and eight assists in 54 games last season as a rookie. Forward Josiah Slavin was recalled from Rockford. He is looking for his NHL debut after he was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The 22-year-old Slavin is the younger brother of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.