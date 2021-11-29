Duke jumps to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25; Purdue to No. 2

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke has jumped to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after its win against Gonzaga. The Blue Devils earned 51 of 61 first-place votes. They climbed from fifth last week following a win that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. Purdue earned nine first-place votes to move up a spot to No. 2. Gonzaga, Baylor and UCLA round out the top five. Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin are the new additions to this week’s poll. Illinois, St. Bonaventure and Xavier fell out of the rankings.