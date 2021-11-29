FIFA sets Club World Cup dates at Feb. 3-12 in the UAE

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has confirmed dates for the delayed 2021 Club World Cup. The Feb. 3-12 tournament in the United Arab Emirates will require Chelsea to postpone two Premier League games. The schedule was announced hours before the tournament draw was being made in Zurich. The 7-team lineup was completed Saturday when Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores. Champions League winner Chelsea and Palmeiras enter at the semifinals stage and then play the final or a third-place game. Premier League leader Chelsea had been due to play Feb. 8 at Brighton and host Arsenal on Feb. 12.