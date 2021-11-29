Wood’s big night leads Rockets over Thunder 102-89

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 24 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Houston Rockets won their third straight game with a 102-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kevin Porter Jr. contributed a triple-double of 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Garrison Mathews scored 19 points for the Rockets. Houston’s winning streak follows a 15-game skid, while the loss was the sixth straight for Oklahoma City.