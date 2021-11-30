Bills return starters at practice in preparing to host Pats

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills opened their week on a healthy note with starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right guard Spencer Brown cleared from the COVID-19/reserve list. Coach Sean McDermott also announced starting guard Jon Feliciano practiced after missing the past four games on injured reserve with a calf injury. Buffalo returned to practice following a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Thursday, and in preparation to host the AFC East-leading New England Patriots on Monday night. Lotulelei, Buffalo’s top run-stuffing lineman, missed three games and Brown the past two.