Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes. Wisconsin is 24-6 and could still finish alone atop the Big Ten if second-place Illinois loses to Iowa later Sunday. The conference tournament starts Wednesday. Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn’t return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury. Davis averages 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. McGowens was ejected.