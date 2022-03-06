Man City doubles down on United’s anguish for derby glory

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has completed the double over Manchester United with a second derby win of the Premier League season. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice to seal the 4-1 victory that restored City’s six-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the standings. United is languishing 22 points behind City in fifth place. The fourth Champions League spot was surrendered to Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s side won 3-2 at Watford in Sunday’s other Premier League game. Bukayo Saka had an assist and a goal against a Watford side that remains next-from-last in the standings.