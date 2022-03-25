DE DeMarcus Lawrence says return to Cowboys was ‘no-brainer’

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence says returning to the Dallas Cowboys was a “no-brainer” after salary cap issues threatened their future together. Lawrence is back on a reworked contract that gives the Cowboys cap relief. Lawrence says he wouldn’t want to try to win a Super Bowl anywhere else. The Cowboys haven’t even been to an NFC championship game the past 26 seasons. The loss of pass rushing partner Randy Gregory to Denver in free agency puts the focus back on Gregory. He hasn’t had a double-digit sack season since 2018.