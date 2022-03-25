Sweet 16: Coach K says ‘It’s not the coaching.’ But it is

By JIM LITKE

AP Sports Columnist

Duke keeps winning games in the NCAA Tournament and Mike Krzyzewski keeps telling anyone who will listen, “It’s not the coaching.” There’s some evidence to suggest he’s right. His Blue Devils shot 71% from the floor in the second half Thursday night, hitting eight straight field goals to end the game and eliminate a rugged Texas Tech team. There’s no coaching manual anywhere that covers that. On the other hand, with his Hall of Fame career in danger of ending, Krzyzewski let his players dictate the game-closing defensive strategy of switching from a zone defense to man-to-man. It takes a mighty smart coach to take that risk.