A brief look at the 3rd round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler shot a 1-under 71 and holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith through three rounds at the Masters. Scheffler is at 9 under after 54 holes as he seeks his first major title. Smith bounced back from a rough second round to post a 4-under 68, the best score of the day at chilly Augusta National. Sungjae Im is five shots behind Scheffler. Tiger Woods struggled with his putter on his way to a 6-over 78, his worst performance in 93 career rounds at the Masters.