Alonso’s 1st grand slam helps Bassitt, Mets beat Nats 5-0

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his first career grand slam, Chris Bassitt won his Mets debut and New York beat the Washington Nationals 5-0. Alonso’s homer came in the fifth inning off starting pitcher Joan Adon. Bassitt allowed three singles in six scoreless innings. New York acquired him in a trade with Oakland last month. New York is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and will go for the sweep Sunday. Juan Soto had two hits for the Nationals, who have been outscored 17-4 in the first three games.