Last Day: Embiid closing in history, NBA matchups to be set

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Joel Embiid is about to make history. And a half-dozen first round or play-in game matchups are set to be decided. The final day of the NBA season has no shortage of storylines. A new scoring champion will be crowned and, barring something crazy, Embiid will become the first international player to win that title. The Philadelphia big man from Cameroon will also be the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.