Djokovic is motivated to compete again for biggest titles

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

MONACO (AP) — Novak Djokovic has said he is ready to resume competing for the biggest titles in tennis and move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has played only one tournament so far in 2022, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic could not defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being inoculated. He says: “I miss competition.”