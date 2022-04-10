Egypt parts company with Queiroz after World Cup failure
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s soccer association has parted company with national team coach Carlos Queiroz after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement it had agreed with Queiroz to terminate his contract without giving further details. It did not announce a replacement for Queiroz, who was named Egypt coach in September. Queiroz had already made it clear that he was leaving.