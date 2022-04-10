Mavs’ Doncic strains calf against Spurs as playoffs loom

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic strained his left calf and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular-season finale against San Antonio. Doncic had turned to run to the defensive end when he pulled up after the first step and stopped. He called for the medical staff while reaching for his calf after play was stopped. The two-time All-Star got a reprieve to play against the Spurs when the NBA rescinded what would have been his 16th technical foul of the season two nights earlier against Portland. He faced a one-game suspension.