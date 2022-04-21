Injuries make road back to NBA Finals bumpy for Suns, Bucks

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

The road back to the NBA Finals has become bumpy for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Devin Booker strained his right hamstring Tuesday in Phoenix and Khris Middleton sprained his left knee a night later in Milwaukee, leaving both teams without one of their All-Stars. That wasn’t all they lost. Both teams went on to fall in those Game 2s and find themselves tied as their series switch sites Friday night. The Suns will be at New Orleans, while the Bucks make the short trip to Chicago. Miami takes a 2-0 lead into Atlanta in the other game on the schedule Friday.