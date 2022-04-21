Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention. Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils. Okhotiuk’s goal early in the third period cut Buffalo’s lead to 3-2, but Power scored 3 1/2 minutes later. Skinner put the game away with 3:57 remaining.