Rangers snap 5-game skid, rally past Mariners for 8-6 win

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Calhoun lined a two-out RBI double to score Adolis García in ninth, García made a terrific diving catch in the bottom of the inning and the Texas Rangers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6. Texas snapped a five-game losing streak and avoided being swept by the Mariners by taking advantage of some sloppy defense by Seattle and getting Calhoun’s key hit. García walked with two outs in the ninth against Seattle’s Drew Steckenrider. Calhoun followed by a lining a 2-2 pitch down the right-field line, and García scored from first without a throw.