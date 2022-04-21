Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities are investigating after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching an aggressive passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ. Police say two people involved in an altercation were detained, then released pending further investigation. Representatives for Tyson said the fellow passenger had harassed the former boxer and threw a water bottle at him.