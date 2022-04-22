Baseball Hall revamps veterans committees structure

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball’s Hall of Fame is restructuring its veterans committees for the third time in 12 years. The Hall says it is revamping the panels into the Contemporary Baseball Era from 1980 on and Classic Baseball Era for before 1980. The Contemporary Baseball Era will hold a separate ballot for players and another for managers, executives and umpires. Each ballot will include eight candidates to be considered by 16 voters, down from 10 candidates previously. A vote of at least 75% remains necessary for election.