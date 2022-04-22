Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. says he’s entering NBA draft

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Baldwin Jr. has announced he is entering the NBA draft. The move comes several weeks after his father was fired as Milwaukee coach. Baldwin announced his decision in a social media post. The 6-foot-9 Baldwin is a former top-10 recruit who chose Milwaukee for the opportunity to play for his father, Pat Baldwin. Baldwin struggled with injuries throughout his freshman season. He played in just 11 of Milwaukee’s 32 games as the Panthers went 10-22. Milwaukee fired Pat Baldwin as coach after the season.