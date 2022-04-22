NFL, National Domestic Violence Hotline renew partnership

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and The National Domestic Violence Hotline have renewed their partnership for three years through a grant from the league. An agreement with RALIANCE also has been extended. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. For more than eight years, the NFL has provided financial support to The Hotline in its mission to shift power back to those in the United States affected by relationship abuse. The Hotline is the only national, 24-hour, year-round resource for survivors offering services via call, chat and text. RALIANCE was created in 2016 to unify the national sexual violence field to better support victims and survivors.