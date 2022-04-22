Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. World governing body FINA says it “acknowledged” an earlier, as-yet unpublished ruling from a disciplinary panel to ban Rylov “following Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.” The ban began Wednesday and covers any international competition. The effect on Rylov is likely to be mostly symbolic. FINA also extended its decision to exclude competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus from international events for the remainder of 2022.