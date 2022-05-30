Skip to Content
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN. The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2′s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. McCollum graduated from Lehigh University with a journalism degree and has made past appearances on ESPN as an analyst.

