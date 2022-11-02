Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that Embiid has the flu and has not be around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room. Embiid missed Monday’s game in Washington for the same reason. He also missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness. He did score 25 points in a game against Chicago on Saturday.

