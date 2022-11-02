George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101. It’s the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, who did not make the road trip because of stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee. It’s the fifth straight game he’s missed, and his time off will stretch to six games Friday when the team visits San Antonio. Alperen Sengun had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen Green scored 22 points for the Rockets.

