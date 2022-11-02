Javier, ‘pen hold Phils hitless through 8 innings in Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through eight innings in Game 4 of the World Series, and the Houston Astros led 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier pitched six hitless innings and allowed only a pair of baserunners, both on walks. A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine, throwing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes. Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, and Montero worked the eighth.

